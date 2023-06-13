42 Bags Of Garbage Extracted From Valvanti River Bank

Volunteers collect 42 bags of garbage. | (Credits: Goan Network)

Around 42 bags of garbage were collected from the Valvanti river bank, as part of a clean-up drive at Ubho Guno in Pelawada-Ravan in Keri panchayat area.

Plastic, liquor cans and bottles as well as other garbage, were collected by volunteers, which included the Vivekananda Environment Awareness Force, the Biodiversity Management Committee of Keri and schoolchildren from local schools in the area.

Keri Biodiversity Management Committee Chairman Nanda Majik said the campaign was aimed at keeping the surroundings of Keri Panchayat area clean and to preserve the nature.

Vithal Shelke, Coordinator of Vivekananda Environment Awareness Force, said the campaign had begun at Mhowacho Guno in Sonal Sattari and continued at Ubho Guno in Keri.

This campaign was supported by the Keri Panchayat and on this occasion, Sarpanch Diksha Gavas, local Panch Sandeep Tate and Panch member Usman Syed visited the cleanliness drive.

The Sarpanch lauded the cleanliness campaign implemented by Vivekananda Environment Awareness Force and Keri Biodiversity Management Committee.