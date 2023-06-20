₹150 cr pipeline to resolve water woes in Porvorim

﻿Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte during a meeting of BJP karyakartas at Socorro. |

Tourism Minister and Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte has said a new pipeline between Amthane and Porvorim has been planned at a cost of Rs 150 crore to resolve water issues in Porvorim.

“Residents of Porvorim were facing acute water shortage and a water treatment plant was set up at Porvorim. However, a month ago, there was no water supply from Tillari due to which residents could not get treated water for nearly two weeks,” said Khaunte, while speaking at a meeting of BJP karyakartas at the Socorro panchayat hall.

“I discussed this issue with the Water Resources Department and it has been decided to draw water from Amthane by laying a separate pipeline from Amthane to Porvorim by spending Rs 150 crore.”

Khaunte informed that work on the Socorro sports complex, which was held up following the death of the contractor, has now begun and this project is expected to be ready by next year.

Others present at the meet included BJP State President Sadanand Shet Tanavade, President of Porvorim BJP Mandal Kishor Asnodkar, ZP member Kavita Naik, Socorro Sarpanch Soniya Pednekar, Penha-de-Franca Sarpanch Swapnil Chodankar and panch members.

Tanavade mentioned that in the BJP even a small karyakarta can become an MLA or minister by sheer hard work.

“BJP karyakartas should ensure that the schemes of state and central governments reach the downtrodden and needy sections in society,” said Tanavade.

Porvorim BJP Mandal President Kishor Asnodkar, ZP member Kavita Naik, Socorro Sarpanch Soniya Pednekar and Penha de Franca Sarpanch Swapnil Chodankar also spoke on the occasion.