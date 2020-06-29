What does pre-COVID and post-COVID mean to the steel industry? Hear from T V Narendran, CEO and MD of Tata Steel

With the construction industry at a standstill, the term normalcy looks like a distant possibility. The only relief for steel industry is that it was listed as an essential commodity and was permitted to operate even during the lockdown period.

According to a Crisil survey, steel manufacturers are looking at ways to tide over during these troubled times. The manufacturers have been focussing on managing liquidity and cash flows in the near term. This decision was driven by the belief that there can be a contraction of 60-65 per cent in demand in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The trouble for the industry started brewing even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. The consumption and production of steel were already showing a declining trend. The global slowdown was biting into the steel industry.

In March 2020, steel consumption growth dropped to 6.7 per cent, from 7.8 per cent in February 2020. The demand for steel contracted by 91 per cent year-on-year in April 2020, according to Care Ratings.