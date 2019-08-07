Ebullient Packaging: Setting buoyant mood for industrial packaging

A similar policy initiative has been envisaged in the area of disposal and management of used barrels. In India, Parmar underlines, people habitually store potable matter—water and foodgrains—in plastic drums which have been hitherto used for storage of industrial grade materials like oil, lubricants and diverse chemicals.

Therefore, it makes immense sense to have a handling policy for refurbishment of used barrels and have the handful of organised players in the space take the lead in the matter. Treatment and reconditioning processes need to be laid down, which would ensure safety in their reuse.

Parmar emphasises standards are needed at all levels. While this could seem idealistic, but there is a reason for the same. Most transportation overseas, particularly in developed nations, is done in a bulk packaging structure, a derivative of the strong penetration that containerisation has achieved in those economies.

Accelerator for growth in the sector

From that viewpoint, Parmar emphasises that FBIC bags could be a catalyst for the sector growth. A good part of material transport in India—food, building materials, industrial powders of all types—is still done in open form.

Globally, the sector has evolved to the extent that customised bags are available to ferry around liquid material. “India would be behind the curve”, if not acted on time, added Parmar.

The FBIC product market, a market demanding skilled labour, was initially cornered around 30 years ago by Turkey and China. Turkey lost out as the cost of labour became unmanageable.

China currently is facing challenges, both from ageing of labour and increasing costs. Given that India's labour is comparatively younger and the currency is favourable, there is much to be said for India emerging as a supply centre, or at least holding its own against a threat of cheap imports, claimed Parmar.

In that context it is also to be appreciated that China's domestic demand is high enough to negate a dumping scenario, and may indeed encourage exports from Indian players. As per Parmar, a decent amount of demand has already shifted to India.

Growth plan

With all this perspective, Ebullient is very clear about how it wants to go about with its growth. It has two specific advantages—first having presence in both reconditioned packaging as well as manufacturing of packaging, and the second being a diverse product portfolio.

Combined with maintaining good standards and business practices, it is now a solution provider rather than just be a vendor. Given that it has a portfolio to cater to hard material, powder and even liquid, it can now increase its client base (industries).

Juxtaposed with the growth potential of the domestic market, it then calls for some strong growth plans which is exactly what the company plans. The reconditioning business capacity is being enhanced at Silvassa, with more emphasis on automation so as to be an option for more multinational clients.

Likewise, expansion plan is with the metal drum business. There is a lot of potential seen in the Pune region of Maharashtra. So the company is weighing the option of investing in a facility there, which makes sense because the industrial packaging business will always be localised in nature.

A new product line, geo-textiles, is also being contemplated. This product works well worldwide particularly in the infrastructure space. The company sees a new market and new clientele altogether for itself.

With all this, the targets of the company would naturally shape up to be ambitious. For FY2019, Ebullient clocked revenues in the range of Rs 120 crore, with an additional Rs 20 crore taken as the share of revenues from the joint venture. For the current year, the targets for the two streams are Rs 145 crore and Rs 30 crore respectively.

Over the next five-seven years, Parmar states that Ebullient could reach a revenue size of Rs 500 crore. At that point of time, geo-textiles would be contributing around 25 per cent, and some strong policy support is being factored in.

If this seems too ambitious, Parmar points out that company revenues in FY 2010 were around Rs 15 crore, which means that the company has grown tenfold across the past decade. Truly, a company which thinks that its time has come...