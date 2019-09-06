Akansha Ispat: Pursuing well thought-out ambition in steel

The access to good quality steel, combined with its service-oriented approach, has helped the company survive and grow steadily in an industry which sees a cyclical downturn every decade, either due to local or global factors.

Industry talk

Discussing the current scenario in the industry, Pradeep dissects the downturn to a handful of reasons. Firstly, the overall subdued economic activity. Then there is the psychological scare that the auto industry is facing due to the imminent competition from electric vehicles in its traditional products.

According to him, this situation is blown out of proportion because even in developed nations, 80-90 per cent of cars run on traditional fuels. Even Germany, which has surplus electricity, does not have complete 100 per cent of its vehicles running on electricity.

This, Pradeep avers, is a temporary factor. Other factors are more severe in nature. While steel as an industry is prone to cyclical downturns, this time there is a structural angle as well.

Companies have taken up debt indiscriminately, and when offtake slowed down, those companies resorted to slashing prices, even selling at a loss, to avoid inventory stock pile up.

This impacted the entire industry and then even healthy players found pressure on margins and difficulty in servicing debt obligations. This has therefore transformed into an industry level malaise.

For this situation to be remedied, industry rationalisation is the way out, where certain capacities would be weeded out, some would be taken over and so on.

Here Pradeep states though the NCLT concept is excellent and in general Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are more protective than earlier, this clean up process will need time as well as intent. This addresses a very big issue for SMEs in general—debt collection and related redressal procedures.

Enforcement on these matters has hitherto been very weak, tedious and time-consuming process. While the judicial path has been laid down, it is equally essential for the judiciary at the helm to understand the importance of timely action.

Not doing so, has lead to businesses being affected, inventory piling up at different points in the chain and then the cost of capital becoming a killing factor.

Strategy of the company

Keeping in the mind the industrial scenario, the company is not chasing rapid growth. Pradeep claims if an effective redressal mechanism is in place, the company can go ahead confidently with its expansion plans.

Even otherwise the promoters do have a growth plan in place, to be able to leverage the goodwill of five decades of operations. Today, besides the three warehouses owned at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, the company is in the process of putting up five more in the same locality.

The overall storage capacity planned is 10,000 square feet, which would also include a facility for cutting. The company plans to invest in mechanical material handling facilities across the planned five locations, which is globally the standard practice.

In doing all this, Pradeep is clear that the reliance on debt would be marginal, thus avoiding a major concern area. It has to be noted that at present the company is quite comfortable with its debt-equity position and in fact aims to knock off debt over the next two years.

Yet another interesting anecdote about company is that it has had the same banker, Canara Bank, for 50 years. “...And there have been no complaints on either side,” Pradeep asserts.

Amidst turbulence in the steel industry, the pillars on which the company is building its growth plans are long-standing market presence, access to quality material, reputation as a service-oriented supplier and a good ecosystem of processors. It is brave but equally well thought-out.