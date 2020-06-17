Solar energy fastest-growing sector, government regulation the bottleneck for investments: NMIMS-FPJ survey

While solar energy is going to be the fastest-growing sector, the biggest challenge for investors in India will be government regulation, stated a survey which was conducted by NMIMS-FPJ. At the inaugural session of a webinar 'The future of energy', there was a survey that was conducted with about 2,000 people which included an equal mix of professionals in the industry and management students.

The survey stated 64 per cent people felt that solar energy will be the fastest-growing in the energy sector. However, 9.6 per cent of people felt that all renewables will be the fastest-growing segment. The survey pointed out that more people have faith in coal-based thermal energy growth rather than wind energy. After solar, the second fastest-growing energy according to the respondents is biomass energy. About 11 per cent of respondants felt biomass will be the fastest-growing energy.