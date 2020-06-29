Nuclear expert M V Ramana to talk on what does nuclear energy mean for India today

Few years back before solar energy took centre stage, it was nuclear energy which was considered an important source of energy to meet the huge electricity demand deficit in India. So has nuclear energy lost its relevance as a source of energy, though not for defence and healthcare needs?

The net generating capacity of India today stands at 6.2 gigawatts (GW), however, it is nowhere close to its ambitious targets set years ago. To understand the role of this energy in the future, NMIMS-FPJ in association with Tata Power is organising a webinar talk with M V Ramana, Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security; and Director of the Liu Institute for Global Issues at the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs, University of British Columbia. He will interact with Dr. Mayank Vahia, Dean, School of Mathematical Science, Ex Professor TIFR along with RN Bhaskar of FPJ.

This webinar ‘The Future of Nuclear Energy’ will be held at 10 am on July 1, 2020. This webinar is part of the series ‘The Future of Energy’.

