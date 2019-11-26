Looking through the lens of students

With an aim to promote higher education overseas, FPJ-NMIMS organised a conference on ‘Where do I study overseas?’. The special guest for the event was the United States (US) Consul General (CG), David Ranz. To welcome the CG and to inform him about the work the Free Press Journal (FPJ) has been engaged in, Abhishek Karnani, Director, FPJ, delivered a welcome address:

We are greatly honoured to have the Consul General of the United States in Mumbai, David J Ranz to deliver the keynote address for the significant conference on education overseas. I would like to highlight the reasons, which propelled us to hold this conference.

The Free Press Journal is a publishing house. It is the responsibility of the publishing houses to address concerns that people have and aim to provide a comprehensive perspective. So, we avoided bringing in college representatives, but have chosen to bring in country representatives instead. This will offer a wholesome perspective.

The conference focuses on country opportunities rather than Institute opportunities. Students usually decide on the country they wish to go to based on: the quality of education, the cost of education and stay, the safety factors, the possibility of gaining an admission to the Institute, the networking possibilities, and whether the country allows students to stay and work in their territories.

This conference aims at providing students with perspective, which will help them to take the right decision. The Free Press Journal begun focusing more pointedly at policy-related discussions and conferences over the last past four years.

During this period, we have held more than 20 policy discussions, some of them involving ministers like Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and scores of industrialists and policymakers.