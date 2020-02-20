India plans a large delegation to the 45th IAA World Congress

The IAA World Congress, the most influential global platform to discuss a development strategy of the marketing communications industry amongst the world’s leading, visionary founders as well as global, C-level suite executives, returns for its 45th edition in May 2020.

The India Chapter of the IAA and The Advertising Club plan to mobilise a large delegation for the 45th IAA World Congress.The host cities for the IAA World Congress have always been the largest world’s business centers, including Beijing, London, Moscow, Washington, Dubai.

But starting last year, the association decided to switch to selecting cities in terms of their cultural value or technology innovation. Kochi (India) became the first city to host the Congress in February 2019. 45th World Congress 2020 will be held between May 27-29, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Russia, known for its rich artistic heritage.

The Congress will become the major activity in the communications industry in Russia and the must attend event for the rest of the world. Leading experts and speakers with great experience in the industry, authorities’ representatives, young specialists will gather in St. Petersburg to discuss opportunities for emphasizing of strategic partnership between communications market participants and development of communications industry within 2030 perspective.

The MarCom industry is in the midst of revolution. It is common knowledge that technology is dramatically reshaping the way products and services are sold. In a mobile-first world, access to goods and services is infinite, and purchase is instantaneous. On top of all this, something more fundamental is happening.

The relationship between consumers and brands is evolving at warp speed. We are moving from a «tell and sell» world to the one in which consumers, fuelled by new technologies, have more power in deciding what, where, when and how they buy. And how they interact. “Power to people”, theme of the 2020 World Congress, will dive deep into this sea change and the implications it has on brands, consumers and the society.