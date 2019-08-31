Nearly 1,000 'surplus' PIA employees laid off

Islamabad: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has laid off nearly 1,000 surplus employees and has taken other measures to reduce operational cost of the flag carrier. The development was confirmed by PIA president and Chief Executive Air Marshal Arshad Malik during a meeting with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Friday, Dawn news reported.

Malik briefed Sheikh on various activities and initiatives undertaken by the PIA to reduce its operational cost and increase revenues through better management and effective utilisation of available financial and human resources. Sheikh asked the PIA to pursue independent, sustainable business plan and said the government wanted the national flag carrier to effectively utilise its assets, improve revenue streams and ensure efficiency and financial discipline. Malik added that the PIA management had been able to lay off nearly 1,000 "redundant staff" to save costs.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of the Aviation Division in Islamabad to discuss PIA's business plan, requirements and other issues, Dawn news reported. Khan directed the PIA chief executive to improve the performance of the airline and increase travel facilities. He also directed the Finance Ministry to cooperate with the PIA in the purchase of new aircraft.