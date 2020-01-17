IAA partners Deshdoot for short film competition on Civic Sense

Says Punit Goenka President IAA, "We are happy to support this initiative which aims to inculcate a sense of civic consciousness in the public. The IAA has always stepped up to play its role in anything that is good for societal change. That's what being a responsible industry Association is all about".

Adds Janak Sarda MD Deshdoot and Mancom Member IAA “As a prominent entity within the social fabric of the region Deshdoot is also working on the creating awareness about civic sense among the people. Civic sense is the responsibility of living in communities, cities, towns and maintaining a dignified life for fellow beings as well as the nature around.

The campaign run by Deshdoot has been received very well with lot of appreciation and the short film competition is a setup to further take forward this message to the society at large’, while elaborating on the theme of the Deshdoot Short Film Competition.

The competition also aims at nurturing talents and creative potential of the young film makers in the country.

Speaking about this Sarda says, ‘As part of the digital world, Deshdoot has been indulging in creative aspects of the form and has always encouraged the creativity of telling a story through the lense. During this period we have come across a plethora of talent both professionals and armatures in film making.

We also realise that this talent needs a platform to be further nurtured and groomed. We also realise the potential of film making as a career and its attraction among today’s youth. As such, living to its tradition Deshdoot, is organising this Deshdoot Short Film Competition

The format of the competition is to make a short film of 50 seconds on the topic Civic Sense. Film makers from all over India can participate in any language.

The top 50 films would be short-listed. A top creative jury will judge the shortlist and select the winners.