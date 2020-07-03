From dumping steel three-four years back, China now imports it, says Tata Steel’s T V Narendran

It is estimated that Asia consumes 80 per cent of the steel produced in the world. However, India’s share is not very huge but still has a lot of potential. Today, India is a 100-million-tonnes producer and consumer of steel. “But consumption is going to drop this year. Last year it was about 100 million tonnes. This makes us the second largest in the world after China,” CII, president designate, Narendran stated. He added China’s consumption is eight to nine times larger than India. “We have overtaken Japan and the United States. But the potential is huge,” Narendran highlighted. The Indian government estimates the steel consumption or production to go up to 300 million tonnes in the next 10-15 years. “This is possible if the government spends on infrastructure that it plans to set up. This is mainly because infrastructure is very steel intensive,” he added.

India, he said, is strategically positioned in the case of the steel industry. Some countries have only demand for steel, some others have production and some have the raw material (iron ore). It is to be noted that India is blessed with all three.