Explore Maharashtra- The tamed & the untamed

Maharashtra and Monsoons

Neeraj Dev: Looking at Maharashtra tourism, it has three facets- heritage sites, Sahyadris and its vast coastline.

The state is home to varied heritage sites – from a modern destination like CSMT station (formerly VT station) to centuries-old Buddhist Caves. Maharashtra is known for its art, music and dance forms too.

The Sahyadri range is an underrated and under-promoted tourism product in India. During the monsoon season, the Sahyadris are the best of places to be in.

Maharashtra is the financial gateway to India, but it is time for it to be promoted as a natural tourism hub as well. This is possible as the state has a long coastline stretching around 700 plus kilometres.

I see the coastline as a great tourism product. Due to its vast coast, the state can easily become a cruise hub of India. The government is also focussing on setting up cruise terminal hubs in Mumbai, which will be a popular product.

Nimai Lila Das: Maharashtra is a powerful monsoon destination. This can be affirmed when you enter GEV as you are welcomed by the beautiful Sahyadris. During monsoon, the experience at the eco-village is mesmerising.

Abhimanyu R Kale, MD, MTDC: Maharashtra is growing in different ways in case of tourism. The sector was never the focus in the state even though a large number of tourists arrived in Mumbai and then travelled to other states in the country.

There was this myth that Maharashtra did not have good tourist destinations. But if you look around Maharashtra you will know what the state can offer.

For instance, ten years’ ago, MTDC started a scuba diving centre in Sindhudurg. In the past, the state lacked basic infrastructure and facilities for adventures sports. But today, this centre trains Indian Air Force as well as Indian Navy personnel.

Now Maharashtra is entering into a new arena—tourist submarines. The first tourist submarine will be stationed at Vengurla coastline. Maharashtra is also looking at promoting the state as a destination for corals on the sea bed. So, we are focusing on that area as well.

MTDC is also focusing on forts, especially warrior forts. Maharashtra is home to most warrior forts which are rare not just in India but around the world. Normally the standing forts are residential forts. There are 300 major forts in the state.

We have also begun promoting wildlife tourism in the region. Nowadays, Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve is famous not just in India, but all over the world.

In Tadoba, the maximum number of tiger-sightings happens. This is not limited to Tadoba alone but can be found in other reserves in various districts like Gondia, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Nagpur etc.

These reserves are some way interconnected which allows for themovement of tigers. In the next 5-10 years, Eastern Vidarbha will be on the world map to become one of the best destinations to sight tigers.

Tourism was a priority sector for the state but the first priority was industry. After the formation of Maharashtra in the 1960s, the focus was on industrialisation. So, tourism in a way took a back seat.

Neeraj Dev: If you go to Tadoba, there are 8 out of 10 times that you will sight the tiger. In the case of Jim Corbett Park, 9 out of 10 times, you will not sight a tiger. This is a less known fact among Indians.

Infrastructure impetus

Amod Thatte: To enhance the travel or the holiday experience of the traveller, there is a need to improve on the infrastructure side. Basic infrastructure like roads has seen huge development and improvement. But there are some challenges during heavy monsoon which everyone is aware about.

Other than roads, other infrastructure requirements would be the availability of hotels and the right kind of accommodation; and availability of functioning airports. In the case of former, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is doing a lot of activity in terms of introducing a lot of hotels.

But in case of availability of airports, the state has to work rapidly on it and increase the number of the airport. Maharashtra would see the benefit in terms of more holiday or tourist destinations opening up because of the central government's scheme, UDAN, which connects tier two and tier three cities.

Infrastructure development should aid this latent demand (to travel). If Maharashtra can offer the same infrastructure like other tourist destinations, maybe many people would prefer travelling in the state for their holidays.

Abhimanyu R Kale: Maharashtra has the maximum number of national highways (in kilometres). However, due to the increased traffic, any improvement in infrastructure appears to remain inadequate. The government is still working towards adding more roads and highways in the state.

In case of rooms under MTDC in Maharashtra, we have around 1,000 rooms. We have seen an increase of 12 per cent. Soon, we will have around 1,150 rooms.

We have a good inventory. And if MTDC finds that there is no cleanliness in the rooms, or any slippage, then the penalty is imposed on the manager, who is monitoring it.

Neeraj Dev: Compared to many other states in India, Maharashtra has better infrastructure. But there is room for improvement.

Dhananjay D Sawalkar, Joint Director, Directorate Tourism, Maharashtra: Under the central government, there is a Tourism Development Scheme—Swadesh Darshan — that funds the state governments to improve on the infrastructure that supports the tourism sector.

For the development of Sindhudurg Coastal Circuit, Rs 90 crore is allocated (under Swadesh Darshan scheme) and work is in progress. Every year Maharashtra government makes a budgetary provision of Rs 170-180 crore for tourism development (which is excluding central government’s funds).