Challenges before media: Remain relevant. Avoid bias.

Edited excerpts of the conference

Media Ethics: Too personal

Jaya Prakash Narayan, President, Lok Satta Party: Moralising is not the way forward in case of news media. The decision to read a newspaper and watch a television channel lies with every individual.

So, instead of moralising media it is better that we refrain from indulging with some sections of themedia. While Indian media has served us well, there is a lot more that they can and need to do. This is because media continues to be crucial for the country.

Neerja Chowdhury, Senior Journalist and Political Commentator: Indian news media has come a long way but it is going in a wrong direction. Accuracy and credibility are qualities that any journalist should imbibe.

The role of media is to show the government a mirror—it can be right or wrongdoings of the people in authority. Whether it is government or media, both have their respective roles. The reverse role of media will divert the government from their primary responsibilities.

M K Venu, Founding Editor: The Wire: Instead of questioning media, the people in power and government should be questioned. Media should not embrace nationalist view.

Today, if the media questions the government and its activities, it is tagged as anti-national. Populist nationalism is a trend that is not limited to India alone, but can be seen in other democratic countries as well.

Snehasis Sur, Senior Journalist, Doordarshan News: In journalism, ethics is important. In news media, ethics is above any form of hierarchy. Media is about creating public opinion.

Prasad Kulkarni, President, PUWJ: The changing role of reporters from core responsibility of reporting to other activities has hit journalism. Today, the journalist has embraced the concept of multi-tasking and that has taken a toll. Now a good story has to face competition with paid news.

Satish K Singh, Group Editor-in-Chief, Broadcast Initiatives: In countries like the United States and United Kingdom, the publication and media houses inform their ideological inclination to the readers. This allows the reader to decide which side they would like to pick. India needs to follow that path. We need to be honest to our readers or viewers.

Amit Mandloi, Executive Editor, Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal: Today, every media is questioned. You question those whom you trust. People still have some level of trust in media and we have to work towards listening to our readers and viewers. The more we listen to them, the more we will be able to bridge the gap between media and masses.

Digital Media: Empowers all

Jajati Karan, Founder and Editor-In-Chief, Ommcom News, Odisha: Digital Media is empowering working journalist to become entrepreneurs. To start a publication or launch a television channel, one will need crores of rupees, but digital media has allowed many to enter the news business with minimal capital.

The readers or viewers of digital media are not paying for the news they consume; but some one has to pay. So, in case of digital news, the person who pays dictates the rules. In digital space, consumers even start recognising the job of small media houses today.

Amit Mandloi, Executive Editor, Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal: It takes a while for content on print and television to percolate. But in case of digital content, you get the feedback and know the position of the content that is put out within few minutes. There are tools like Google analytics etc. that help getting access to consumption data of digital content on real-time basis.

Fake News or Paid news

Jajati Karan, Founder and Editor-In-Chief, Ommcom News, Odisha: There are a lot of tools offered by organisations like Google, Facebook, Twitter and others, to check if the news is fake or true. These tools can help in tackling the menace of fake news.

Milind Khandekar, Digital Editor, BBC, India: More than news media, it is the social media that is responsible for spreading fake news. Today, many media houses are falling prey to fake messages found on social media and then are spreading fake news through their respective media.

Many people in power are making use of rumours which is amplified further for their benefit. Then, there are other set of people who are aware of fake news but still they end up forwarding or sharing fake news.

Balsing Rajput, Superintendent of Police (SP), Cyber Crime, Maharashtra: For us, fake news is not about pointing fingers but finding out reason behind spreading it.

With the advancement of technology, fake news is on a rise. There is a constant flow of information because every citizen is a journalist today. I strongly believe there is a need for media and cyber hygiene.

Nitin Brahme, Coordinator, The Wire, Marathi: Fake news is more or less about falling prey to hallow pride. Usually, fake news is about agenda setting. There are rumour mongering factories that are producing fake news in the country and then spreading it.

Shireen Sethi, Chief Operating Officer, N1 Media Consultancy: To bust fake news, take the help of technology but do not depend on it completely.

A human intervention (mostly a journalist) will do the job of busting fake news much better rather than any other algorithm. Here again the journalist who is hired for this job should have highest credibility.

Jayant Mainkar, Bureau Chief, UNI, Mumbai: For any story to become credible, the story should have a credible source.

Shesh Narain Singh, Journalist, Columnist and Political Analyst: The history of journalism is glorious and we need to maintain it. Fake news always existed, but today, the speed at which the fake news is spreading has increased drastically.

Manoj Bhoyar, Assistant Editor, Jai Maharashtra: We have become a victim of fake news. Whatsapp universally is becoming a source of false and doctored information.

And many media houses are trying to debunk these false news. But in this fight against people in power who are at times the ones spreading fake news, many journalists try not to become martyrs, but at the same time, undergo a mini-revolution.

Rajesh Kasera, National Head, The Patrika Group, Jaipur, Rajasthan: Both fake news and paid news are expanding their hold in media across length and breath. Due to Whatsapp forwards, truth has to spread and answer to the fake news that is being spread.

Prakash Dubey, Group Editor, Dainik Bhaskar, Nagpur Edition: During Mahabharata, fake news was used to defeat the opponent. It is inscribed in the scripture. But today the only difference is that fake news is delivered to a large population in a shorter time frame which has a large impact.

Paid and fake news are about profiting one side. Paid news is an expensive affair. It happens only during elections. It is high time that media houses stand against fake and paid news that is hurting the fabric of journalism.

S M Asif, Editor, In Dinon: Fake news and paid news are not a menace in case of Urdu newspapers. If we even dare to indulge in any such activity, we will be burnt down.

These types of news ramp up during the election time across media. This is usually the doing of politicians who depend on media to convey something specific about them which will help them hide their shortcomings.

Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director, Maharashtra Information Centre, New Delhi: Most of the news media want to have paid news as it gives them extra income. This despite the fact that media is aware of the ills of it.