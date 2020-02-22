Dog A’Fair: A fun carnival for pets

Successfully brought to you by Dogs & More, India’s premium pet magazine, for the 14th consecutive time, Dog A’Fair continues to be a vibrant space, for dog lovers, dogs, animal lovers and pets, to gather, interact, participate in activities and shop for fun merchandise. This year, renowned journalist and doting pet mamma Faye D’Souza will inaugurate the carnival.

Look forward to a riveting show by Vishal Sakhala performing Stray Rap. Let your furry friend participate in the popular Doggie Personality Pageant and gift your pet a massage session, seek advice on nutrition, behaviour and related issues. Other attractions such as the D&M Pet Studio, Doggie Tarot Reading and the Artist’s Corner are an interesting part of the fair.

You can even give a pup a home by visiting the Adoption Pound. Pet parents can feast on some delectable ‘human fare’ at the Food Court. “I can’t believe this is our 14th Dog A ’Fair, and our endeavour has actually fructified as today I see a lot more parents giving in to their child’s demands for a pet. I cannot stress enough on how pets enhance one’s life. I’m so happy that with each carnival, we continue to successfully encourage, and aim to spread this message.