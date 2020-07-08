Consolidation in the wind sector will be the way forward: Former Suzlon group CEO, JP Chalasani

Commenting on ‘Make in India’, Chalasani stressed that the wind sector meets the criteria of Make in India. Wind power accounts for nearly 10 per cent of India's total installed power generation capacity. “India can actually become a hub for exports not just for wind turbines but also for component manufacturing. There is a huge amount of capacity there. As far as the wind sector is concerned it was always made in India. “We should encourage more exports. However, in the case of solar, there is a set of challenges.” However, Chalasani, former group CEO of Suzlon, and currently advisor to the same company added that if the country is mulling on becoming self-reliant, then the industry will work towards achieving it.Meanwhile, commenting on growth for renewables, says Chalasani, the way forward for renewables — solar and wind — will be joining forces rather than becoming rivals. “Solar alone and wind alone cannot sustain on a long-term basis. Both have to marry. It has to be wind plus solar.” In the case of achieving the 175 GWs target by the year 2022, Chalasani has personal reservations about it. He hinted that the government will be short on meeting the target.