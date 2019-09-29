Treat yourself to some authentic Italian cuisine made from Indian ingredients

Among the bestsellers from the new menu at Cellini is the Burrata, a creamy pouch of cheese that oozes a velvety liquid cheese when you cut into it accompanied by white balsamic caramelised onion and sweet and sour sun-dried tomatoes. The Burrata, which is simply excellent, also features prominently on Cellini’s other signature dishes, such as the Burrata pizza and the Asparagus Burrata Risotto, a creamy cheesy rice confection. Shares Persico, “I prefer not to use imported Burrata and the quality may not necessarily be consistent whereas I get a very good quality local Burrata here that I source from a local cheese producer located on the border of Gujarat and Maharashtra.”

In fact, he confides, that even the goat milk cheese that he uses for his Beetroot Ravioli comes from a local cheese producer.