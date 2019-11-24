Spicy flavours, sweet delights

It’s fun to watch as the chef serves up piping hot Mandeli Fry and Matar Karanji fresh off the flame — both are a pleasure in every bite. Then follows the host of main course specialities including Mutton Saoji, Mashache Kalvan, Khamang Kakdi, Bharli Vangi, Katachi Amti, Bombil Fry, Jhinga Koliwada, Tawa Surmai, Narali Bhat, Pooran Poli, Ukadi Che Modak, Amrakhand and more. Feeling reckless? Spoon on some of the many piquant condiments including a mean Hirwi Mirchi Thecha, and spicy chutneys.

In between munching we read the festival info on the special place-mats, about the different regional cuisines of Maharashtra. Did you know, for instance, that Nashik is known for its dark, tiny Lavangi chillies, used to prepare a black curry that is guaranteed to “put tears in your eyes”? Or that Marathwada is a gourmand’s paradise for non-vegetarians, known for its slow cooking methods. Whether the treasures of the Konkan, Vidarbha or Western Maharashtra, it all awaits in the charming chandelier-laden environs of the Hilton.

When: November 18 to December 1

Where: The Brasserie Grill, Hilton Mumbai International Airport