Product Review: Tea for thought with Typhoo

Tea is said to be the answer to most problems and the monsoon is a great time to beat the chills with an energising cuppa. We do just that, trying out three varieties of Typhoo teas, each said to offer specific benefits by virtue of their natural ingredients. Using root, leaf, spice and floral notes, these blends focus on bringing relief and results.

We opt for the Root Remedy, a caffeine-free turmeric infused blend with natural detoxifiers and immunity boosters. The aromas and earthy notes of Indian ginseng root combined with cinnamon and ginger, create the feeling of sipping well-being from a cup.