Product Review: Tea for thought with Typhoo

Tea is said to be the answer to most problems and the monsoon is a great time to beat the chills with an energising cuppa. We do just that, trying out three varieties of Typhoo teas, each said to offer specific benefits by virtue of their natural ingredients. Using root, leaf, spice and floral notes, these blends focus on bringing relief and results.
We opt for the Root Remedy, a caffeine-free turmeric infused blend with natural detoxifiers and immunity boosters. The aromas and earthy notes of Indian ginseng root combined with cinnamon and ginger, create the feeling of sipping well-being from a cup.
The Orange Spicer with its fruity flavours hits all the right notes. Combined with warm spices, it makes for a rejuvenating sip—pretty much our fave.
Not that we have any difficulty sleeping at night, but we had to try the night-time blend of chamomile and rose with notes of spearmint and lemongrass. Said to aid digestion and promote restful sleep, it also makes for a pleasantly fragrant night cap.
Being 100% caffeine-free and curated to provide wellness benefits for both mind and body, it does feel like we are doing ourselves a well-deserved deed, sipping on these herb and fruit master blends.
