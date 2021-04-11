Poila Boishakh 2021: Here's how you can order your favourite Bengali food from iconic restaurants in Kolkata

The Bengali New Year is just around the corner and, working and hustling Bengalis everywhere around the country are set to miss out on all the particular festivities. With Poila Boishakh coming up, craving for the best Bengali comfort foods is, of course, on the rise. But, where do we find the best Bengali food without stepping out of the comfort of your home during the COVID-19 pandemic?





Good News is, we got you. If you are in Kolkata or in any of the 16 cities mentioned below, JustMyRoots, a food-tech platform, is bridging the gap between you and your best Bengali delicacies by delivering fresh speciality dishes from iconic restaurants in Kolkata to 16 cities across the country. Now you don't have to miss your Kosha Mangsho or Basanti Pulao or Kochupata Chingri or for that matter the special Sandesh Cake. They have it all covered.



