Patthar Ka Gosht: A culinary myth debunked

In this age of internet and our erroneous beliefs that anything online is gospel truth, we are often fed with misleading pieces of information that get entrenched in our mind. This is all the more glaring about different cuisines and their so-called origins.

A piece on the origins of Patthar Ka Gosht (https://361degreeshospitality.wordpress.com/2013/04/25/history-origin-of-patthar-ka-gosht/) states that Patthar Ka Gosht is a Hyderabadi preparation that came into being in 1884!

Sorry, I can’t buy it. Patthar Ka Gosht or slab-meat (meat roasted and prepared on a stone-slab) is culinary concept that is way older. Maoris (the natives of New Zealand) have been roasting lamb and fowl and relishing the meat since nearly two millenniums.

Having spent my formative years in Central Asia and Arab Peninsula, I daresay that this preparation is very old. Despite being a vegan, I don’t entertain silly reservations about non-vegetarianism.

Once I was having dinner with my dreamboat in an Iranian dehaat (Persian word for village). The server asked her whether she would like to try lamb-chunks flattened and fried on a heated stone-slab. Being game for all culinary innovations, she readily agreed.