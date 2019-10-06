Of fashion fiestas & brunches

Winter wonderland
Totally chilled was what it was at Soho House at the Parx Woman — Elle event with the fashion brand launching a wonderful woman’s wear line. Designed for the modern millennial woman, what you saw was a range of woven and knit tops, shirts, dresses, sweatshirts, pullovers, outerwear, bottoms and denim, all said to be ideal for what they called The Winter Games. Yes, all the lovely ladies were present, including Rhea Chakraborty, Mrinal Thakur, Radhika Madan, Diva Dhawan, Aparshakti Khurana, Mandana Karimi, all looking chic and cool indeed. The bar was abuzz with the choicest drinks and appetizers did the rounds as guests got a glimpse of the what they termed as a wide range of fits for a woman in all curves of life.
True blue and a view
Blue seemed to be the colour of choice, at least for Mugdha Godse, Nisha Haraale and Diandra Soares. They were there as Sophia Polytechnic celebrated its golden jubilee with Tvashtar, its annual fashion show. Nisha was the creative choreographer, Mugdha was a chief guest and Diandra was guest of honour. Coming alive on the catwalk were 13 design sequences with chic creations, hair and makeup by Nikki Harale.
Ably anchored by Hugo D’Souza, the winners were Dadaism (best sustainable collection), Counter Culture (ramp appeal), Cohere (commercially viable), Off-the-wall (stylized collection), The Unrevealed Pieces (designer collection), Mashrabiya (best aesthetic value). Judges were actor Kunal Thakur, designer Amy Billimoria, photographer Palash Bose and stylist Ami Patel.
The other chief guest was Dr. Abhay Wagh (director, Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra) and other guests of honour were Meher Castelino and Ruma Devi.
Travel and trendy times
You wanted to take off on the next flight as you were at Anais, high up on the 38th floor of St Regis, at the 12th edition of the World Tourism Day conclave and awards. Presented by the hotel, Young Environmentalists Programme and Creed Entertainment in association with UNWTO and Maharashtra Tourism, you heard words of wisdom from various enlightened speakers and later on caught the awards ceremony.
Elsie Gabriel, founder, Young Environmentalists and Tanya Gabrielle Satish, CEO, Creed Entertainment were there to warmly welcome the many guests. And the guests were very happy to witness a fabulous fashion show by Tasneem Merchant who showcased her sustainable fashion line. High tea wrapped up the evening.
Brunch with the best
When food and wine enthusiast and art lover Jyotiee Balani invites, you readily accept, for you know you would be in for a good time. Such was the case at the art brunch with the annual cake-mixing ritual at St Regis. Siddharth Sathe, Hotel Manager, St Regis and Director of Culinary Paul Kinny laid out a lavish art-inspired brunch at the Astor ballroom, while artists Neeti Hegde and Rajesh Bhadreshwara were busy painting live on their canvas.
Guests were glad to participate in the cake-mixing exercise and they were assisted by the hotel chef team. All in all, it was a sumptuous Sunday afternoon with bubbly, fine wines, beer, luxury spirits and cool cocktails, complemented by the bountiful buffet that included delightful desserts.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)