Navratri with Nachos: Cornitos launches special flavours without onion and garlic

With the auspicious occasion of Navratri being round the corner symbolizing purity and power,Cornitos come with their Navratra special flavors which are purely vegetarian as they are free from onion and garlic, can be consumed without any hitch. They come in three exotic flavors- Sizzlin Jalapeno, Cheese and Herbs and Tomato Mexicana.

The tempting fiery Sizzlin Jalapeño flavor is packed with enough punch to tantalize your taste buds. A treat for spice lovers, this particular flavor has been a great hit since its launch. Cheese and Herbs flavor has unique combination of Cheddar Cheese and cool Italian herbs, a perfect savor for die-hard cheese lovers. Juicy tomatoes and jalapenoes make Tomato Mexicana an absolute delight for the senses.

Mr. Vikram Agarwal, Director of Greendot Health Foods Limited- Cornitos said ‘Keeping the religious sentiments of our patrons in mind, we are offering our popular range with no onion no garlic flavor. No longer do our customers need to keep their cravings at bay as they can savor these snacks during the auspicious time of Navratri.”

These flavourful crisps are made using special food grade NON-GMO yellow corn procured through contract farming. Traditional Mexican Lime-treatment process is used for making Cornitos using Stone Ground NON-GMO Corn. They are surface fried in corn oil to golden brown, making it crispier.

About Cornitos

Cornitos is the largest brand in the Nacho Crisps category in India. Cornitos Brand Portfolio includes Nacho Crisps, Taco Shells, Chunky Salsa Dips, Cheesy Dips, Roasted Premium Nuts - Cashews & Almonds, Long Peanuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Coated Green Peas and Pickles - Jalapeno Peppers & Gherkins. Cornitos has an extensive distribution network across Pan India. Complete Range of Products available in Retail, E-Retail and Modern Trade stores. Institutional sales across through Airlines, Horeca, Multiplexes and Cafes. Cornitos products are exported globally, to USA, Australia, China, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Hong Kong, Nepal, Srilanka, Pakistan to name a few.