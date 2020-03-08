Mumbai weekend getaway: Here's what you can do to have a blast this weekend

Ditch the drab fitness workout! Celebrate with one that helps women get stronger and fitter yet is soft on joints and is injury free is our way of reminding them that taking care of their body is important, possible and fun,” says coach Pooja Arora who will guide participants of Hydrofit session, through high intensity interval training in the pool.

A Bollywood drumbeat number promises to end it with a splashing high. While having so much fun close to a whopping 500 calories is burnt in an hour! A curated wellness breakfast by Executive Chef Praveen Shetty and an open house with the coach at the award winning alfresco destination, Tiamo awaits at this spectacular hotel. Chef Reep helms an all-women team of culinary maestros to curate a stellar brunch for women!

RARE Hotels