'Mahida & Sons' provides premium quality, 100% pure, & cold-pressed Kalonji oil throughout India

July 14: Established in 1997, "Mahida and Sons" are one of the largest Indian manufacturers, suppliers, traders, and exporters of black seed oil or Kalonji oil. Their Kalonji oil is cold-pressed, 100 percent pure, and of premium quality, making them a force to be reckoned with when it comes to this product.

Known for its Kalonji oil and other influential and accurate formulations, "Mahida and Sons" have become a household name worldwide. Their best-loved products include Sukoon massage oil and Sukoon pain balm, apart from Kalonji oil.

Black cumin or black caraway, also known as Kalonji or Kalojeere and Nigella sativa in its botanical name, grows widely in south and southwest Asian areas. The most popular form of consumption of Kalonji is Kalonji oil or black seed oil. Cooking, massages, and beauty treatments use this amber-coloured oil, which possesses antioxidant properties.

Numerous studies have examined Kalonji oil's uses and benefits over the years. It has been shown that taking Kalonji oil or supplementing with it reduces inflammatory markers in the blood, thus treating rheumatoid arthritis or swollen joints. Kalonji oil can help relieve congestion and prevent runny nose, sneezing, and coughing. When taken regularly, this oil or supplement will improve asthma symptoms and prevent attacks from occurring suddenly.

Coming to this oil's benefits, the Kalonji oil in its purest form plays a huge role in the prevention of diabetes. Kalonji oil improves fasting blood sugar levels and develops insulin resistance when consumed regularly. Drink a cup of black tea diluted with Kalonji oil on an empty stomach to control blood sugar levels.

Some other renowned benefits of consuming Kalonji oil include reduction of stomach ulcers, protection of the liver from toxicity, reduction in chronic inflammation in all body parts, especially the pancreas, brings down bad cholesterol levels, aids in neutralization of free radicals, fights bacteria on the skin and reduces redness, boosts memory, prevents neurological disorders, improves kidney health, provides lubrication to joints, heals haemorrhoids or piles, clears crack heals, and manages abdominal cramps, amongst other key benefits.

The use of modern technology and machinery distinguishes "Mahida and Sons" from other Kalonji oil manufacturers, suppliers, traders, and exporters in the market. They use only the most trusted sources of raw materials for the production of their Kalonji Oil.

This premium assortment company's primary objective is to offer products that are widely required in the market. As a result, they offer a variety of compositions for buyers to choose from. Additionally, buyers can contact their modification facility with their exact specifications if they're looking for something exclusive.

In 2018 and 2019, Blossom Media awarded the company with Iconic Brand of The Year. Sales revenue for the company from 2017-2021 was also 180 million INR. Presently, the company distributes its products across over 26 states in India and abroad. There is a wide range of countries where their products are exported, including the USA, Africa, United Arab Emirates, Canada, Kenya, Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, Nairobi, etc.

