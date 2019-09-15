Know the ancient traditions of Japanese drink ‘sake’

Walking into the Consulate-General of Japan situated at Cumbala Hill, one is easily mesmerised by the sheer beauty of the space, and it perfectly complemented the event being organised here.

The consulate arranged for a talk on sake followed by a tasting and food pairing session. We pulled out our choko (small ceramic cup in which sake is served) from our collectible cabinet and headed over. By the time the sake master was done taking us through the sake story, we were enchanted by this drink, which hasn’t gained a lot of prominence in our Asian restaurants yet.

The sake story

Sake is known to be first produced in China in 4800 BC, making it the oldest alcoholic beverage in the world. From there it spread to Japan, in 300 BC, and underwent several developments to produce the sake that is enjoyed today. Used mainly for religious and ceremonial occasions, sake is popularly known as the ‘Drink of the Gods’.

Sake is prepared from rice, rice malt and water with a special process unique to Japan. It is made from a special variety of rice called Saka Mai or Sake Rice, which is much larger than the rice that is commonly used for food.