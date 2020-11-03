Karva Chauth 2020: From Amritsari chole to rice kheer, 5 Traditional Vrat recipes

Karva Chauth is an important festival celebrated by practising Hindus. It occurs 4 days after the full moon in the month of Kartika. This year, Karva Chauth will be observed on the 4th of November.

On Karva Chauth, married women are expected to fast the whole day and pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. A newly married woman is given utmost importance by relatives and immediate family members when she observes the fast. She is also showered with blessings of a blissful married life and loads of Karva Chauth gifts, especially by her mother-in-law.

Women fast from sunrise to moonrise. They are restricted from eating and drinking completely. Therefore, the tradition involves preparing highly rich pre-fast and post-fast meals. Some of the essential and traditional Karvachauth vrat recipes are:

Amritsari Chole

Amritsari Chole is a traditional Punjabi dish, often served with Bhature. Chole contains good amounts of protein and dietary fibres and are also rich in Vitamin B-6, magnesium, iron etc.

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed vegetables is an Indian-style curry recipe which is prepared with loads of veggies and spices. It tastes the best with ‘puris’.

Matar Paneer

An easy, gravy based dish, Matar Paneer is a common nutritious and healthy recipe. It goes well with rice, Makki Roti, Naan and Pooris.

Badam Ka Sharbat

Badam sharbat is a perfect refreshing drink, it is especially great after fasting for the entire day. The Sharbat is made from fresh badam/ almonds and can even be stored to be had later.

Rice Kheer

Rice Kheer is prepared with milk, rice, sugar, and dry fruits. It is a healthy dessert option for everyone with a sweet tooth.