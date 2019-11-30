India's finest culinary event, 'the UpperCrust Food & Wine Show' arrives once again in Mumbai!

The UpperCrust Food & Wine Show is the most-awaited culinary event - India’s first, finest, biggest, and most successful, in its 17 th year now. Mark your calendars for the first weekend, 6th to 8th December, 2019, from 10 am to 8 pm at the World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

The three-day food and wine extravaganza - with over a lakh of visitors, showcases the best in the business with 150 exhibitors in total. It features some of the finest products and services from the food and beverage and kitchen appliance industry- an exciting range of products by market leaders and renowned brands of the world, together under one huge shopping roof.

With chocolate brands such as Fantasie, Heidi, Paul & Mike, Jindal Cocoa; food brands such as Licious, Veeba, Koka, Dr Oetker’s, Laughing Cow, As Chefs Cook; quality meats from Chevon Foods, Zorabian and Gadre Marine, an all new range to spice up your cooking with Spice Drop, Richday, Goldiee; international brands from ​Tree of Life, Sunbeam, Rama Vision; flavoured and premium teas and coffees from Granules and Beans, Sleepy Owl, Society and The Good Life Co.