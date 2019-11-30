India's finest culinary event, 'the UpperCrust Food & Wine Show' arrives once again in Mumbai!

The UpperCrust Food & Wine Show is the most-awaited culinary event - India’s first, finest, biggest, and most successful, in its 17 th year now. Mark your calendars for the first weekend, 6th to 8th December, 2019, from 10 am to 8 pm at the World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.
The three-day food and wine extravaganza - with over a lakh of visitors, showcases the best in the business with 150 exhibitors in total. It features some of the finest products and services from the food and beverage and kitchen appliance industry- an exciting range of products by market leaders and renowned brands of the world, together under one huge shopping roof.
With chocolate brands such as Fantasie, Heidi, Paul & Mike, Jindal Cocoa; food brands such as Licious, Veeba, Koka, Dr Oetker’s, Laughing Cow, As Chefs Cook; quality meats from Chevon Foods, Zorabian and Gadre Marine, an all new range to spice up your cooking with Spice Drop, Richday, Goldiee; international brands from Tree of Life, Sunbeam, Rama Vision; flavoured and premium teas and coffees from Granules and Beans, Sleepy Owl, Society and The Good Life Co.
Also shop for cast iron kitchenware from Kitch.in.Wine lovers can saunter down wine alley with fine wines by Sula, Grover Zampa, Casablanca and flavourful fruit wines by Rhythm Winery, Fruzzante and Come On Charlie. We also bring to you ‘wine by the glass’, sold at the Food Court to keep you in high spirits wherever you are.
UpperCrust is just the platform for budding foodie enterprises, so staying true to its USP, you have an array of innovative entrepreneurs and food lovers constantly looking for something new. When you are tired from all the shopping, relax at the Food Court on the WTC Lawns with live music to serenade you.
Last but not least, The UpperCrust Food Show presents its exciting and fabulous line-up of the city’s top chefs in the Live Kitchen - masterclasses where chefs display their culinary skill and share their recipes, and dishes from a variety of cuisines, with you.
Look forward to demos by Chef Nooror, from the famous Blue Elephant; the crowd favourite Saransh Goila, exemplary cooks Smita Deo, Raji Gupta, Amrita Kaur, dessert queen Rachel Goenka; and chef’s from the city’s top hotels and restaurants—Alessandro Persico (Grand Hyatt Mumbai), Rahul Kulkarni (Baraanaa) Sahil Singh (TYGR), Yuanzhong Jia (ITC Grand Central) and Saurav Banerjee (Trident Nariman Point).
The UpperCrust Food Show has been successfully bringing together the country's finest vintners and distillers, the biggest names in the gourmet food and cuisine industry, internationally renowned chefs, leading restaurateurs, respected critics, celebrities known for discerning taste buds and cooking abilities.
The heart and soul behind it all, conceptualiser and curator, the low profile and hugely talented human being, Farzana Contractor sums it up hence, “Time to spice up your life once again. The UpperCrust Food Show, in its 17 th year now, is everyone’s favourite food and wine event! We are happy and proud to have put India on the world culinary scape. If you love food – eating, cooking and entertaining, you just can’t afford to miss out on the Show.”
So get set. Come with appetites full!
