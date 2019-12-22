Holiday cooking: It’s irresistible

Succulent meats. Farm-fresh veggies. Decadent desserts. Enticing flavours. Amazing textures… Holiday cooking is about all this and a whole lot more!

Recently, the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Foreign Agriculture Service organised a cookout around its Taste of America campaign at Foodhall in Mumbai. The campaign was launched with the US Consul General David Ranz and Celebrity Chef Boo Kim.

Here, we get Chef Boo Kim to tune us into the experience of aromatic holiday cooking...

You are considered an expert in holiday cooking. Which are your favourite flavours and ingredients?

I have many favourites and honestly, it’s hard to pick! My favourites change, depending on the holiday. For example, my fave Thanksgiving meal is turkey with mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy.

What is the significance of traditional holiday recipes?

Traditional holiday recipes are all about the comfort of familiar flavours, plus happy memories made while making and eating those dishes. Personally, I enjoy trying something new every year. Traditional recipes serve as a great guide to innovate and bring in one or two new elements. The tradition is to get one’s family and friends together.