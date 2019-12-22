High spirits!

Christmosa
(Diced green apple, grapes, strawberries; topped with Chandon)
White Christmas
(Tequila, triple sec, coconut milk & lime juice)
Dirty Red Santa
(Whisky, grenadine, cherry syrup; topped with Sprite)
Snowtini
(Vodka, vanilla syrup, cream)
Mistletoe
(White rum, cranberry juice, vanilla syrup)
