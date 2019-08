Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 17 Food stops to visit while pandal hopping across Mumbai

The sounds of dhol tasha and engaging chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ ring in Ganeshotsav with much enthusiasm across Mumbai. But amid all the hullabaloo that surrounds this eleven day event, a true devotee of Bappa needs some scrumptious delights to soothe those hunger pangs and stay refreshed.

If you have marked your pandal hopping schedule this season, here’s our curation of seventeen food stops that will surely energise you to keep up with the festive spirit.

GSB SEVA MANDAL

G.S.B. Sports Club Ground, Near S.N.D.T. Women’s College, R.A. Kidwai Road, King’s Circle, Matunga

Gurukrupa

Where: 11, Aditya Heritage, VN Purav Marg, Chuna Bhatti, Sion, Mumbai

Must Try: Chole Samosa, Chole Bhature, Chaat, Dahi Vada, Panipuri, Lassi, Thali