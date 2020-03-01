Food Review: A flavourful taste of Japan

It was our first tryst with Japanese food and we were not just excited but a little sceptical too. Why? Because we didn't expect for the food to be so tasty (and cooked).

Many times, when one speaks of Japanese food what comes to mind is raw food and sushi, but not only was the sushi cooked, it was tasty too. Situated in a quiet corner of Bandra, Kenzen – Sushi and Tempura Bar is a powerful recipe of Chef Tanuj’s culinary prowess and Joy’s command over catering to the whims of the audiences.

After having shared our apprehensions about the cuisine, Chef Tanuj was kind enough to whip up a 'safe' meal for us. Safe, in the sense that everything that was presented to us was cooked—no raw salmon or other things please!

We started our Japanese epicurean journey with the lip-smacking appetizers comprising of Tossed Edamame in butter garlic sauce (which was not too garlicky, just the way we like it).