Feels like home

Retaining its spirit where the common man sits beside esteemed newspaper editors and sips on tea whilst in the middle of the city centre, a stone’s throw from Azad Maidan, the establishment and the endearingly called Baba have witnessed the city rise from its every glorious fall.

“Mumbai is, and has been, like a chameleon, changing with the needs of time and adapting faster than any other city in the world,” he emphasises. “But most importantly,” after a dramatic pause, “Mumbai is a true metropolitan city.”

One of the most striking things about this establishment is not at all anything materially relevant, but the feel of home which hits you as soon as you walk in. Untouched by the vagaries of commercialism, Aram has retained that instinct of ‘home’ that every man, woman and child can recognise.

Food has made up a very crucial part of the concept of community, and here in Mumbai that is truly exemplified. People are rooted in tastes and memories and yet the changing world carries them with it. There have been times when these establishments may have felt threatened by the newer ones sprouting with their First World concepts, and yet, the loyalty of the city to honour their true place in the city has left them untouched.

Thousands flock from everywhere to Tinsel Town, thousands take the trains to and fro, hearts are broken and healed simultaneously on these streets, music and cinema still reigns over all, and together we come with a promise of survival, just as the city has risen from its ashes several times, over food and chai to celebrate the true spirit of Bombay.

Of tradition, and resilience in the changing times. Walking out in the rain, laughter echoes, and without looking back one wonders whether it is an echo of a distant laughter still preserved in the cracks of the stones.