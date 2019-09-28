Explores the offbeat pizza trend

Akshit Shetty, owner and partner, The Big Flip Bar, Bandra, Mumbai, calls pizza a universal hunger solver which is a crowd favourite irrespective of age. “Taste, type, etc. differs from place to place, region to region according to the preferences and taste palette of the locals. Also, not forgetting it’s the most convenient thing to order in or order out and also goes perfectly well with your drinks too. What makes it more popular would definitely be the variations created over a period of time making it a versatile dish in itself.”

There is no doubt that certain pizzas top the favourite list. Chef Suresh recollects Margherita and Pepperoni Pizza as favourites amongst the masses. Chef Marco, who is a true Italian to the core, speaks at length on this delight. “Since its humble beginnings in Italy, pizza has undergone quite a transformation. There are numerous versions served across the globe like the Neapolitan Pizza. This pizza originated in Naples, Italy. It is prepared with simple and fresh ingredients: a basic dough, raw tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and olive oil. The usual variations of the Neapolitan pizza are Margherita and Marinara. Marinara. also known as the world’s oldest pizza, is made with tomato, garlic and oregano and no cheese. Margherita, named after the legendary Queen Margherita of Savoy, is simply tomato, buffalo mozzarella and basil. Then there is Chicago style which includes ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers all placed underneath the tomato sauce. There is Greek-style pizza, popular in the New England states, that features a thick and chewy crust cooked in shallow, oiled pans.”