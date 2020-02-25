Dubai Food Festival: The eat is on!

Dubai is all set to host the seventh edition of every food lover’s paradise, Dubai Food Festival (DFF), from 26 February – 14 March. The citywide culinary extravaganza will be a feast for the senses, with a delicious array of food offerings to suit every taste bud and budget. Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 18-day festival will offer an appealing range of events for the food fanatics including annual favourites like Dubai Restaurant Week, Etisalat Beach Canteen, Hidden Gems and Foodie Experiences.

During DFF, diners in the city will be able to seek out authentic dishes hidden in the city’s bustling streets, and try out the newest food concepts in Dubai. They will also be able to be a part of various masterclasses, chef’s tables and unique dining experiences – all available for a limited period only. All foodies can also look forward to meeting celebrity chefs, participating in cooking competitions, availing exclusive promotions across the city and much more!

From street food to fine dining, mass events to retail offers, DFF will have something for everyone. Below are some highlights of the 2020 festival:

Foodie Experiences (26 February – 14 March)

Foodie Experiences will feature masterclasses, chef’s tables and experiential dining in unique venues.

Experiential dining concepts will be held across the city at venues including an organic tasting tour and farm dinner at Emirates Bio Farm, which will treat diners to flavours from the field whilst learning about organic and sustainable farming. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) will also host a dinner under the stars in the stunning Al Fahidi District in Old Dubai with a delicious menu of authentic Emirati cuisine. Chef’s table events and interactive masterclasses will be available to book at some of Dubai’s most iconic restaurants, including Zhen Wei, BB Social Dining and Tresind Studio, and many more.