Dabba gets dishy

Remember the good old’ school days when lunch break would have the dabbawala bring a small three-tiered stainless steel (SS) tiffin carrier containing rice, gravy and subzi? A jumbo six-tier spoon-lock tiffin carrier could be found in almost every household, reserved usually for outstation travels.

Not much has changed – students still eat out of a dabba, and train travellers and budget airline fliers carry eatables in tiffin carriers. From plastic and polypropylene to SS, ceramic, glass or copper-bottomed tiffin carriers or dabbas are still very much around.

Age or generation notwithstanding, they have always been an intrinsic appliance in Indian homes. From schools to colleges to offices, on an every-day basis, ghar ka khana is the most appeti-sing and feasible to an average Indian.