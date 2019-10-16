Case Study: For many children, this is their only for the day, writes Madhurya Shroff

Trained cooks and delivery staff ensure that the meals are delivered hot and reach schools well in time before the recess timings. Insulated food grade steel containers that are sealed every day, each having a capacity of about eight kgs are used to transport these meals from our kitchens in Tardeo, Mira-Bhayander, Palghar, Nigdi, Wada, Aurangabad, Gurgaon, Delhi, Faridabad, Kurukshetra, Palwal, Tirupati, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Kadapa, Ranganara Gadda, Jamshedpur, Jaipur and Kolkata to the schools. Most of the children we serve come from slums and tribal areas and at times, this is the only and main meal of the day for them.

Annamrita Foundation was declared the leading organization in the sphere of child health with an outstanding contribution in the area of Nutrition at the first ever Lifebuoy National Child Health Symposium and Awards.

It has also received the D.Y. Patil Annual Achievers Award as the best organization working in the social field, the Platinum Certification for Transparency and Public Accountability from Guidestar, India, Certificate of Merit for Social Cause and Empowerment by India's Most Ethical Companies Group, and Certificate of Merit for IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award.So, why am I writing this? To assure you that your one act of kindness can save a child’s health and life; that what we ask for is not a huge amount but something you can afford to transform a child’s future; that you can be a catalyst in taking the idea of humanity ahead. All you need to donate is Rs 750 for one child for the entire year. We are sure you can extend a hand of support. We are waiting.