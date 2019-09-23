Craving for authentic French baguettes? Head to Suzette’s very first Bakery in Mumbai

After a super successful run of their prominent Suzette and Kitchen Garden by Suzette eateries, with multiple outlets across the city, head baker-chef duo and founders, Jeremie Sabbagh and Antonia Achache and their partner Pierre Labail will soon be launching the very first Suzette Bakery in Mumbai, as September draws to a close.

Since its inception, Suzette - the creperie - cafe has abided by the principles of eating organic, homemade, fresh food, and this school of thought extends to the newly launched Suzette Bakery too.

Nestled in the heart of Bandra, the 300 sq. ft. Suzette Bakery, with a modern, Parisian vibe, boasts of artisanal, handcrafted breads and pastries, made with wholesome, all-natural and best quality ingredients. The bakery offers an extensive selection of hearty bread loaves, baguettes, French pastries, savory delights and a range of teas and coffees to accompany your dish.