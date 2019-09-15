Good enough to eat!

Recently, jewellery boutique ZOYA from the House of Tata, unveiled their Rhapsodie collection. The inspiration for this range was quite unusual. Delicate designs and rare stones characterised this collection, while its inspiration lies in techniques of haute cuisine. Gourmet techniques such as dripping, brushing, layering, scaling, wrap and roll, pinch and fold are interpreted in this summery collection. Celebrity chef Sarah Todd, who unveiled the collection along with Sussanne Khan and brand head Amanpreet Ahluwalia, tells us a little more about this interesting collection.

What intrigued you about the Rhapsodie collection?

n I have always been the kind, who is looking for ways to incorporate fashion into food, and what inspired me the most about this collection was the fact that ZOYA managed this beautiful amalgamation of the two together so perfectly. The whole range is inspired by gourmet plating techniques and art in food. So, for me, it’s magic. It’s basically my two loves in one place and I think it is interesting because when it comes to food, people ask me what my inspiration is and what are the trends and actually, the same as fashion, there are trends in food. So, just as the types of plating techniques change from time to time, even the style of cooking and everything has fashion influences as well.