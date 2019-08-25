Gul Panag: My grandmother’s saag with roti is among my most memorable meals

How experimental are you when it comes to different cuisines? Which are the most unusual foods you have tried?

I’m a creature of habit and not very experimental with food. That said, I did try Octopus in Hong Kong, Horse, Moose and Bear (all in Russia).

What are your meals generally like? When ordering out, what are your preferences?

Breakfast is usually eggs and toast. Lunch and dinner are dal sabzi, roti when Indian or chicken/ fish with vegetable and some grain-based dish. I adapt to what is available and I am happy to eat food provided at work. I’m boring when it comes to ordering in - something I hardly do. But when I do it’s Chinese.