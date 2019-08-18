Mumbai food review: Kebabs, quesadillas and food coma at Gaylord

As we sip on our flavourful Pineapple Mojito and Minty Melon, the starters start coming in...and pretty much fill up any desire for mains. There are Kashmiri Rolls, which are cottage cheese rolls with dry fruit and spices, and Paneer Palak Quesadillas which combine Indi-Mex flavours with water-chestnut salsa. While the rolls come with the familiar taste of saffron and a sprinkling of nuts, it’s the crunchy, cheesy quesadillas that intrigue.

The Joojeh Kebabs are evidently a winner—my fellow diner raves about the Iranian-style boneless chicken leg morsels in saffron-flavoured marinade.