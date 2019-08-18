Food review: The Leela Palace Udaipur offers unique moments for both eyes and palate

Leela Palace… The grand dame of Udaipur. Located on the banks of Lake Pichola offering outstanding views of the tranquil lake, the historic City Palace and the majestic Aravalli mountains, she anticipates you. Murmur her name; ‘Leela …..Palace ’... magnificent, warm, wise. The property has witnessed much and has hosted many, befittingly described as ‘the most beautiful place in the world.’

Today it is a depiction of sophisticated luxury, preferred among those wanting to be seduced, those seeking ultimate easing collective with a stylish ambience. The Leela Palace Udaipur boasts 72 rooms, and 8 lavish suites–one of which is home to the focus of my visit: Sheesh Mahal restaurant.