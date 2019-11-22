Why should you include FD in your investment portfolio?

A well-diversified portfolio is the key to ensuring consistent, long-term growth of your investments. However, to diversify your investment portfolio, you must invest in both – high-risk and low-risk instruments. While investing in high-risk instruments can reward you with higher returns, it is also important to invest in low-risk investment vehicles, so you can add stability to your investment portfolio.
For investors looking for the best low-risk investment options, fixed deposit is one of the preferred investment options. Not only does it balance your portfolio, but also enables you to grow your wealth substantially.
To understand better, know why fixed deposits should be a part of your investment portfolio.
Get guaranteed returns without risk
Fixed deposits carry no risk as your investment remains unaffected by market fluctuations. This means that you can rest assured knowing that you’ll get the returns you were promised once your investment matures. This allows you to augment your wealth in more reliable manner and plan your finances with surety.
Grow your savings at a substantial rate
Not only do FDs carry minimal risk, but they also help you earn a significant yield when you pick the right issuer. For instance, company FDs offer a higher rate of interest in comparison to bank FDs. Should you opt for a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can enjoy FD interest rates of 8.35% as a regular investor and up to 8.70% as a senior investor. This is provided you invest for a tenor of at least 36 months, with interest payable at maturity.
To understand how this instrument can help you invest flexibly, take a look at potential earnings when you invest as a regular customer and as senior citizen for a tenor of 36, 48 and 60 months.
You can also forecast these figures yourself by using the free fixed deposit calculator. By determining your returns before you invest, you can tailor your investment to your goals and needs.
Get loan for emergencies
If you’re faced with an emergency need that requires instant financing, you can use your investment smartly. When you open an FD with Bajaj Finance, you can get up to Rs.4 lakh as a loan against your FD. This is beneficial as you don’t have to liquidate your FD and lose out on returns to meet your needs in a timely manner.
Hassle-free investment process
Bajaj Finance FD also provides you with ease of investment as you can start a deposit with just Rs. 25,000. This way you can invest right away, without saving a large corpus first. Furthermore, you can also access unique features like the multi-deposit facility that allows you to invest in several FDs at once, with a single cheque. This greatly reduces the effort required to make multiple investments of varying amounts, tenors and payout frequencies. You can ladder your FDs effortlessly and ensure periodic liquidity through them.
In addition, Bajaj Finance provides you with an easy way to invest for a long term. You can opt for the auto-renewal facility on booking your FD. This feature automatically renews your FD upon maturity, without requiring any intervention from your side. You can stay invested for longer and enjoy an FD renewal bonus too. You get an extra 0.10% interest when you renew your FD.
What’s more, Bajaj Finance FD is also highly secure, and it has been awarded ICRA’s MAAA and CRISIL’s FAAA ratings. As a result, you can be sure that your investment is in safe hands and that you will receive the returns promised to you. To start investing right away, fill the Bajaj Finance online FD form and await a call from an authorized representative.
