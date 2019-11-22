Why should you include FD in your investment portfolio?

A well-diversified portfolio is the key to ensuring consistent, long-term growth of your investments. However, to diversify your investment portfolio, you must invest in both – high-risk and low-risk instruments. While investing in high-risk instruments can reward you with higher returns, it is also important to invest in low-risk investment vehicles, so you can add stability to your investment portfolio.

For investors looking for the best low-risk investment options, fixed deposit is one of the preferred investment options. Not only does it balance your portfolio, but also enables you to grow your wealth substantially.

To understand better, know why fixed deposits should be a part of your investment portfolio.

Get guaranteed returns without risk

Fixed deposits carry no risk as your investment remains unaffected by market fluctuations. This means that you can rest assured knowing that you’ll get the returns you were promised once your investment matures. This allows you to augment your wealth in more reliable manner and plan your finances with surety.

Grow your savings at a substantial rate

Not only do FDs carry minimal risk, but they also help you earn a significant yield when you pick the right issuer. For instance, company FDs offer a higher rate of interest in comparison to bank FDs. Should you opt for a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can enjoy FD interest rates of 8.35% as a regular investor and up to 8.70% as a senior investor. This is provided you invest for a tenor of at least 36 months, with interest payable at maturity.

To understand how this instrument can help you invest flexibly, take a look at potential earnings when you invest as a regular customer and as senior citizen for a tenor of 36, 48 and 60 months.