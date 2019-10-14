What makes FD better than any other investment option today?

Although there are many ways in which you can grow your wealth, investing your savings in a safe vehicle, like fixed deposit, is the simplest option. Options like an NBFC fixed deposit aren’t linked to the market, and allow your investment to multiply quicker, at an impressive rate, without any risk. What’s more, these FDs also offer conveniences via their many features, making them an easy way for you to achieve your goals.

Read on to know more about how this instrument outshines other options.

Greater flexibility and higher gains in comparison to RDs

When you invest in a recurring deposit, for instance, you are required to stay invested for a minimum of 6 months to a year. FDs have an edge over RDs in this department, as depending on the issuer, you can invest for as short a duration as a week, or as long a tenor as a couple of years. Further, a lump sum investment via an FD translates into higher maturity proceeds.

Superior returns in comparison to SCSS

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme is a sound way for senior citizens to plan their finances for retirement. It offers a regular income, with an interest rate of 8.60%. While this seems substantial, certain FDs offer better returns. For instance, with Bajaj Finance, you can get FD interest rates up to 8.35% as a regular customer and 8.70% as a senior citizen. The additional interest means that you can multiply your money faster and set up an income stream for your golden years by opting for periodic payouts.

To understand your potential earnings, consider the following table. View your maturity proceeds when you invest Rs.5, Rs.10 or Rs.20 lakh for 5 years.