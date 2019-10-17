JustEMI your Travel Plans this Festive Season with Bajaj Finserv

With the festive season in full swing, Bajaj Finserv is making sure that you have a Sparkling Diwali with a wide range of value-added EMI offerings. Bajaj Finserv announced its #JustEMI wali Sparkling Diwali campaign which offers more than 1000+ exciting offers online or at Bajaj Finserv partner stores.

This month-long campaign aims to redefine shopping experience to more than 50 million customers by providing them convenience and ease of purchase, along with access to easy payment options when they shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network or from any of the 90,000+ retailers spread across more than 1,800 cities in India, using their EMI Network Card. This 360-degree initiative that allows you to shop for electronics and consumer durables No Cost EMI, also offers attractive EMI financing on travel and holidays as well.

So, this Diwali, you can #JustEMI flight tickets, hotel rooms or holiday packages in India or abroad, to easily and conveniently travel now and pay later. Apart from convenience, the campaign also gives you access to exclusive prizes this Diwali, making your festive season extra special!

Here’s how you can make travelling pocket-friendly when you #JustEMI it.

Book holiday packages, flight tickets and hotel rooms on EMI

Travelling on EMI is one of the best ways to plan a holiday on the spur of the moment and make last-minute, impromptu vacations possible. Whether you want to go back home in time for Diwali or make a quick getaway to a hill station, you don’t need to plan months in advance. When you #JustEMI it, you spilt the cost of your holiday into bite-sized No Cost EMIs, where you simply repay the cost of the service and nothing more. Simply pay using your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card and if you don’t have one, just apply online or at an EMI Network partner store to get one instantly.

Earlier you could only book air tickets on EMI, but today, you can book packages, flight tickets as well as a hotel room on instalments, regardless of whether you’re travelling within India or abroad. So, don’t hesitate to make last-minute travel plans and make this a spectacular Sparkling Diwali!

Travel domestically or abroad with ample financing and repay the cost comfortably

Whether you’d like to explore the wonders of Rajasthan or bask at a beach in Bali, you can do so affordably when you pick a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network partner. Get access to EMI financing of up to Rs.4 lakh and be it for flight tickets or hotel accommodation, #JustEMI it all. Further, depending on whether you travel domestically or overseas, you can ease repayment by opting for a flexible 3- to 24-month tenor. Also, nil charges on foreclosures make travel all the more cost-effective. To finance your travel plans check your pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv and obtain a customised deal.

#JustEMI it and stand a chance to win exclusive prizes

Make your Diwali even more special, as you can not only #JustEMI and jet-set to a destination of your choice, but also win exciting prizes! Simply shop with ease at the virtual EMI Network Town that consolidates all the various products and services that you can shop for on EMI and double your winnings by participating in a game challenge. There are 4 different games you can compete in and to get started, all you have to do is sign in to register, select the game of your choice and start playing!

Bag No Cost EMI deals on electronics and consumer durables too

Whether it’s a new smartphone for your sister or a home theatre system for your parents, a Sparkling Diwali also involves buying the best gifts for your family and friends. With the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network, not only can you #JustEMI travel, but you can also shop for electronics and consumer durables on No Cost EMIs.

The company is offering cashback of Rs. 3,000 when you shop for the latest gadgets starting at Rs. 15,000 on the EMI Network. You can avail this cashback on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app. That's not all, you also cashback of up to Rs. 1,200 from Big Bazaar, and shopping vouchers from Central worth Rs. 500. To check out other Diwali deals and offers, click here.