How to grow your returns with FD auto-renewal facility?

The accelerating pace of technological change has gone on to revolutionize the way financial industry operates. You can now monitor and track your investments in real-time to deduce the overall returns. Additionally, investment processes have become hassle-free and fast, which can help you invest instantly.

One such beneficial option is the auto-renewal facility that helps you continue your investment for another term, without manual intervention. When you invest in a Fixed Deposit offered by a reputed issuer like Bajaj Finance, you stand a chance to earn a better interest rate when your FD renews.

Features and benefits of the auto-renewal facility

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit also offers auto-renewal facility, which you can choose at the beginning of your investment process. By choosing to auto-renew your FD, here are the benefits you can reap:

· Choose auto-renewal facility at the time of investing in your FD. This way, you don’t have to monitor your investment closely or worry about forgetting to renew your deposit when the term ends.

· By opting for this facility, you can avoid the hassle of submitting additional documents or forms to renew a matured deposit.

· When you re-invest your fixed deposit, you earn better returns. Bajaj Finance offers 0.10% extra interest each time you renew your FD, allowing you to grow your investment faster.

· You can re-invest either the principal or the principal and interest, based on your financial needs and goals. In doing so, you retain control over your investment and can get the liquidity you desire as well.

Now that you have understood the main benefits of auto-renewal, take a look at the returns you get via this feature.

Returns that new investors get by auto-renewing an FDBajaj Finance offers one of the highest FD interest rates, which enable investors to grow their savings easily. As a new Bajaj Finance FD investor, you get 8.60% interest on FDs taken for 3 years or more with payouts at maturity.

Here are the returns you earn when you invest a sum of Rs. 1 lakh for a 5-year tenor.