Don’t let your driver fiddle with your car. Stay in-charge with a GPS tracker

For such instances, to prevent misuse of your vehicle, there is a gadget that technology offers to keep an eye on your driver or anyone who is driving. Car tracking device is most helpful in instances where you can take note of your driver to maintain peace of mind. Many options are available in the market, which can be used as car tracking devices such as KENT CamEye.

One of the essential features of a car tracking device is live-location tracking. If any such events take place, the device will eliminate potential disputes with your driver.

Features of GPS Car tracking devices:

1. Live-location Tracking

Most GPS car trackers have a function of real-time monitoring, which lets you know the live location of your car. It is usually displayed on a digital map on your mobile phone and enables you to identify if your vehicle is moving or at rest.

2. Trip History

As your car takes trips, the data is saved in the device’s memory, which you can review later to make sure there are no unauthorised trips. Trip history will let you know the distance travelled along with the time.

3. Alerts

Many GPS car tracking systems also has a feature to give warnings in cases of over speeding or geo-fencing, hence letting you analyse the behaviour of your driver in your absence. The alerts will help you in optimising fuel use and more.

4. Easy User Interface

All the car tracking devices come with an easy user interface with many in-built facilities for your convenience. A spontaneous and modest UI will let you access the information quickly to make informed decisions.

5. Analytics

Some GPS car tracking devices like KENT CamEye have integration with cloud computing, which is easily accessible at any given time. It gives you any time access to the stored data through your phone that lets you analyse your car trips.

Whether you want to prevent misuse of your car by your driver or any other person in your absence, a GPS car tracking device is the answer to all your queries.

If you have chauffeur driven cars for your kids and other family members or yourself, the threat of its misuse might have always been concerning for you. KENT CamEye has the solution to all your queries.

There are many reasons why KENT CamEye is the best amongst all the options available in the market. Here are some of them:

1. Visual Monitoring

KENT CamEye has dual-camera setup which lets you monitor your vehicle inside-out. It also helps in time-lapse recording video and stores them for future references. The device allows live streaming of video on your mobile phone.

2. Calling Feature

KENT CamEye lets you call your driver through the app in case his phone is not reachable. It has an in-built microphone which lets you communicate with your driver and the occupants if any. You can initiate the call at any given time through day and night.

3. AI-based Face Recognition

With the help of the cameras, CamEye lets you recognise the people sitting in your car, including the person behind the driving wheel. If a new face sits behind the wheel, it will give you an instant alert.

4. Alerts

The device possesses the feature of alerts which keeps you informed with the wellbeing of your car and people inside it. If at any given time, your driver is over speeding or keeps AC running or engine in the idle position for long, the device will immediately send you alerts.

5. Trip recording and playback

You can view the analytics of your car’s trips and its statistics for average speed limits, distance travelled, and similar. The data is stored either in the cloud or in the device’s memory, which is easily accessible anytime. You can also view the recording of all the trips taken by your car.

KENT CamEye is one such car tracking device which will keep your mind at peace in cases of security of your car and your loved ones travelling in it. It is a perfect solution to all your car safety issues. KENT CamEye is available on Amazon for your buying convenience. Keep track of your car and prevent potential misuse.