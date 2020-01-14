Consider these factors while choosing a Home Loan Tenor in 2020

Recorded since March 2011, there has been an average yearly rise of 7.1%* in real estate price in India till March 2019. Understandably, an increased number of individuals chose to acquire ownership of residential spaces. Consequently, they have gone for high amount loan schemes to meet their housing financial requirements. Facilitating the borrowers, these credit advances thus come with an extended tenor that range up to 20 years easing the repayment structure.

However, due to the availability of multiple such financing options, customers applying for a home loan must look into multiple factors prior to settling upon a financial product. Careful consideration of these factors ensures the borrower’s convenience while repaying his or her loan.

One such factor that needs to be taken into account is the loan tenor that plays a crucial role in determining the total cost of the loan. Additionally, while availing long-term advances like home loans, individuals can utilise the loan EMI calculator of the concerned HFC to settle upon a tenor that best suits their repayment capability.

Here are a listed few factors that need to be considered while deciding upon a loan tenor that ensures that you make the most of your availed loan.

- Age of Applicant

Age is a crucial home loan eligibility criteria as well as a vital deciding factor for the loan tenor. A younger applicant with more years in their employment career is more liable to bend towards longer loan tenors, considering that they will have a longer span of financial stability. It reflects their creditworthiness and hence makes them eligible to negotiate for longer tenors

- Repayment Capacity

The repayment capacity of a borrower is related to his or her income along with a few other factors. A crucial aspect to consider in this case is that of living expenses and other expenditures which cannot be avoided by an individual.

The applicant should plan out the financial layout before fixing on the loan tenor. Borrowers can easily use a home loan calculator to find the exact EMI amount they will have to repay every month.