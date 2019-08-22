Young woman’s story from failed suicide attempt to All India Radio job is inspiring netizens

Thousands of people around us, influence us in different manners. Growing trends on social media platforms have emerged as a new source of influencers to touch lives of many. The heart rending story of a struggling young women was shared on internet by Humans of Bombay, a page on Instagram, initiating aspiration for many and deepest support and love for the young women.

To begin with everyone was not happy by her birth. The constant clashes of parents were torturous to her as child. Later, these quarrels lead to financial abolishment from her father. To add to the misery, she also witnessed physical abuse of her mother done by father. "Once when my mother got really tired of everything, she took me to the beach, to drown both me and herself. But in that moment, she realised that quitting wasn't an option, she needed to take a stand for herself," she said, as per the post.

But the struggle didn’t ended with this, it was initial stage of her own struggle. After joining college, she got in relation with a boy and was deeply in love with him. This attachment turned one-sided when that boy decided to end relation. For her all trust which was persisting in men was destructed after this incident. She thought that no option is left with her, hence she drank whole bottle of phenyl. Luckily, the suicide attempt failed.

The taboo attached to suicide survivors sequel in her story too. She lost of her friends but the positive outcome of this incident was it gave her “a new perceptive”. After the counselling, proper medical address she got better and moved out of the house with her mother "I pursued a masters in Journalism and then got a job with All India Radio. It's been a few years now & I'm in a much better place in life," she said, adding that she has also established her own organisation. Her story on Humans of Bombay has garnered over 55,000 likes as encouraging words poured in on the comments section. "This is so beautiful. You're an inspiration," a user said while another added: "Stay strong!! You got this and spread your gleaming smile."