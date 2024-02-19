Why Has The Law-Commission Suggested To Register NRI Marriages?

If someone in your family or friend is looking forward to marrying an NRI, you should take cognizance of the new recommendation of the law panel to ensure their safety and credibility. Taking note of the blistering issue on February 16, the Law Commission has suggested the government register the NRI marriages.

In the past few years, the number of deceitful marriage cases has considerably increased. Particularly, the Punjab region has been under the clutch of such blunders. However, these cases can happen to anyone, but women have been the easiest prey in domestic matters.

The Key Reasons Behind Fraud

Access to more than one country provides ample opportunity for NRIs to become fraudulent. They can easily brush off their role without social or family pressures. Thus, a legal wall helps to mitigate such risks.

This ensures that a marital dispute will not result in horrible outcomes and that spouses can guard their legal and fundamental rights. Marriage may be a dreamy thing for some, but the possibility of fraud can turn it into a horrible nightmare.

Registration will not only diminish the probability of risks but can also show a clear path to safeguarding fundamental rights. If the government accepts the recommendation, it will be easier to curb such crimes.